UAE Team Emirates have signed Marc Hirschi on a three-year deal and will now join the team at their pre-season camp in the United Arab Emirates.

"Firstly, I’d like to thank my previous team for everything they’ve done for me over the past three years," Hirschi said.

"I am now happy to be able to say that I am joining UAE Team Emirates. I’m really excited about the move.

We share the same approach and goals. The UAE team is moving in the right direction and have been growing a lot over the past years. I look forward to benefit from that dynamic, both for the team and the development of my career.

"Now I’ll turn my attention to the training camp and getting to know everybody and settling in. This will be my first time ever visiting the UAE so I look forward to discovering the country."

Hirschi will join up with 2020 Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar in the team’s lineup, as well as their other new signings for 2021 Matteo Trentin and Rafał Majka.

His new UAE Emirates team-mates were vaccinated against Covid-19 at a training camp in Abu Dhabi, the team said on Friday.

The pandemic forced the 2020 cycling season to shut down for four-and-a-half months before resuming in August, with Pogacar ending up winning the Tour in September.

