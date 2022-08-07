Cycling

Marianne Vos disqualified in Vargarda despite coming first in thrilling three-way sprint for the line

It appeared that Marianne Vos had secured yet another race win when she claimed victory in the Vargarda WestSweden Road Race on Sunday, crossing the finish line ahead of her nearest rival Audrey Cordon-Ragot. However Vos was later deemed to have broken a rule in the closing stages - adopting an aerodynamic pose outlawed by cycling's governing body the UCI - and Cordon-Ragot was awarded the win.

00:02:01, 2 hours ago