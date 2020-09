Cycling

Marianne Vos on her Giro Rosa chances, form, and ‘huge positive steps’ for women’s cycling

Three-time Giro Rosa champion Marianne Vos is targeting the title but stays coy about her tactics. She also talks to Orla Chennaoui about the exciting steps being taken by women’s cycling and how much the sport has grown in the last decade.

