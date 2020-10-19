Jumbo-Visma is forming a women’s team starting from the 2021 season with multiple world champion Marianne Vos leaving CCC-Liv to join the new set-up.

Vos, 33, is a two-time Olympic champion and has won three world championships on the road, two on the track and seven in cyclo-cross.

“I am proud to be part of Team Jumbo-Visma,” said Vos, who is also a three-time Giro Rosa winner and won the points classification this year after winning three stages.

The vision and ambition of the team appeals to me and I look forward to starting together.

The move will end a 15-year association with CCC-Liv, the Netherlands-based team Vos joined back in 2006 when then known as DSB Bank–Ballast Nedam.

Joining Vos at Jumbo-Visma are the following 11 riders: Jip van den Bos (NED), Riejanne Markus (NED), Anouska Koster (NED), Nancy van der Burg (NED), Romy Kasper (GER), Aafke Soet (NED), Teuntje Beekhuis (NED), Julie van de Velde (BEL), Pernille Mathiesen (DEN), Karlijn Swinkels (NED) and Anna Henderson (GBR).

“Team Jumbo-Visma is taking the next step in the development of the team,” a statement read.

“In line with the philosophy of the organisation, the team will strive for growth and development in order to lift the team to great heights together.”

Esra Tromp, who will become the team’s manager, said: “The goal of the team is to build the best women’s team in the world so I happily jumped at the opportunity. The team consists of talent and experience and has a very nice balance. We will make a major contribution to women’s cycling with the knowledge and experience available within this organisation.”

Jumbo-Visma director Richard Plugge admitted the “time is ripe” for his team to contribute towards the development of women’s cycling.

“The time is ripe to get started. It is fantastic to be able to make a major contribution to national and international women’s cycling through your own women’s team,” he said.

“With the arrival of this women’s team, we complete Team Jumbo-Visma, embracing talent recognition, development and top sport at the highest level. In addition, it is fantastic that we can also offer young girls perspective for the long term within our Academy model.”

