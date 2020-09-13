Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) powered up the final climb to take victory on Stage 3 at the Giro Rosa.

The Dutchwoman was in with the bunch before the race veered uphill into Assisi in the last two kilometres.

Vos finished ahead of Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek–Segafredo) and Denmark’s Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope).

Compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten finished fifth to retain the overall lead.

"When I saw this finish, I was thinking ‘this is a Marianne Vos finish’," Van Vleuten said.

"For me, it was about not losing time. I was a little bit out of position [at the start of the final climb], so I had to make up some gaps, but I was not here for the win. It was a really good day for us."

Van Vleuten had earlier criticised race organisers for including gravel sections on the previous stage, which she had won.

“Gravel sections in stage races are unnecessary, crazy and dangerous,” she posted on social media after a video surfaced of her running up an incline mid-race.

