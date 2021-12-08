Mark Cavendish was assaulted by four armed men during a burglary at his home in Essex on November 27.

Cavendish was assaulted and his wife, Peta, was threatened in front of their children who were all in the house at the time. A Luis Vuitton suitcase and valuable watches were taken.

Cavendish, who at the time was recovering at home after leaving in hospital in Belgium following a nasty crash at the Ghent Six on November 21, says his family have been left "extremely distressed" by what happened.

"Not just myself and Peta but our children as well, who feared for their lives and are now struggling with the after-effects.

"No-one should have to experience the sort of violence and threats made against us, let alone this happening in a family home - a place where everyone should feel safe.

"The items taken are simply material goods and our priority at the moment is to make sure we all recover from the incident as a family, and we know this is likely to take some time.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Essex Police for a really quick response and the professionalism and the focus they are clearly putting into the investigation."

Essex Police said: "We are investigating an aggravated burglary which took place at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish.

"We were called at 2.35am on Saturday 27 November after four armed men entered the home, in the Ongar area of Essex.

"The group then assaulted Mr Cavendish, who was already suffering with significant injuries having just returned from a period in intensive care following a major crash whilst racing, and threatened his wife. The couple’s children were also in the house at the time and witnessed the events.

"Thankfully, none of the family sustained serious injuries but were understandably left incredibly shaken by the incident."

