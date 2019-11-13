Mark Cavendish crashes on opening night at Gent Six Day

The Manxman appeared to slide out in a turn during the one-lap team time trial. Cavendish appeared to be OK, getting up after just a few moments, but had to sit out the first Madison of the night.

Riders begin with a flying start in the one-lap team time trial. Cavendish's partner, Ijo Keisse, brings the team up to speed before giving the Englishman a hand-sling for the final sprint.

The team opened the night by winning he points race ahead of Dutchmen Jan-Willem van Schip and Yoeri Havik, but Keisse paired with Jonas Rickaert for the first Madison of the night while Cavendish remained sidelines and medics attended to his wounds.