Getty Images
Mark Cavendish crashes on opening night at Gent Six Day
Mark Cavendish suffered a high-speed crash on the opening night of the Gent Six day in Belgium.
The Manxman appeared to slide out in a turn during the one-lap team time trial. Cavendish appeared to be OK, getting up after just a few moments, but had to sit out the first Madison of the night.
Riders begin with a flying start in the one-lap team time trial. Cavendish's partner, Ijo Keisse, brings the team up to speed before giving the Englishman a hand-sling for the final sprint.
The team opened the night by winning he points race ahead of Dutchmen Jan-Willem van Schip and Yoeri Havik, but Keisse paired with Jonas Rickaert for the first Madison of the night while Cavendish remained sidelines and medics attended to his wounds.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react