Mark Cavendish’s future looks to lie away from Bahrain McLaren after he was not included in an announcement of nine new contract extensions.

The 35-year-old joined Bahrain McLaren at the start of 2020 on a one-year deal and has reportedly been in talks over a new contract.

Gent - Wevelgem Mads Pedersen conquers cobbles to win Gent-Wevelgem 11/10/2020 AT 13:47

But the latest announcement from Bahrain McLaren – who are set to become ‘Bahrain Victorious’ in 2021 after the withdrawal of sponsorship from McLaren - suggests that Cavendish will likely not be on the team.

Froome in tears as Ineos career comes to an end - 'It's been 11 years, this is an emotional day'

The nine riders who will be staying on are: Yukiya Arashiro, Phil Bauhaus, Chun-Kai Feng, Heinrich Haussler, Mark Padun, Hermann Pernsteiner, Marcel Sieberg, Jan Tratnik and Stevie Williams.

Team Bahrain McLaren team principal Rod Ellingworth said: “Despite 2020 being such an unsettling year these guys have remained 100 per cent focused, so it’s great to have them part of our journey next year. And as we close out this year, I feel there is a real sense of camaraderie in the team, and I think we’ll see that play out even more on the road next year.

“We will always be a rider first team, so the guys who are giving it everything on the bike are supported by staff equally committed to achieving success.”

It looked like Cavendish could be close to retiring last month when he said after Gent-Wevelgem that it might have been his “last race”. But he followed that up a few days later by saying: “I don't want to stop. I love this sport”.

Gent - Wevelgem ‘Death ridge’, vicious crosswinds wreak havoc at Gent-Wevelgem 11/10/2020 AT 12:55