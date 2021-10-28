Mark Cavendish will team up with Iljo Keisse for this year’s Six Days of Ghent.

The event is back on the calendar after being cancelled last year on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s race is hotly anticipated, and Cavendish will bid to win an event he secured victory in when riding alongside Bradley Wiggins in 2016.

Cavendish is no stranger to riding in the event with Keisse, as they came second in 2014 and fourth in 2019 - the latter a notable effort given the Manxman suffered a crash on the opening night.

The duo ride together for Deceuninck - Quick-Step, and Cavendish will look to cap a stellar year with a big showing in the velodrome in Belgium.

After his career looked on the wane, a return to Deceuninck sparked a revival and he won four stages of the Tour de France.

His 34 stage wins in the Tour de France has him level with Eddy Merckx, but he will turn his focus to the velodrome for the event in Ghent which gets underway on November 16.

