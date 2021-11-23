Mark Cavendish praised hospital staff in Ghent and explained he would be in hospital for ‘a couple of nights’ after suffering two broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Cavendish suffered a crash at Ghent Six on Sunday in Belgium, where water on the course was responsible for a number of riders suffering an accident.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep veteran had been able to get up following the incident but was ultimately stretchered off the track and taken to ICU.

"Just want to say how overwhelmed & thankful I am for all the support and well-wishes. So @zesdaagseGent didn’t end the way we’d have preferred, I think it’s fair to say 😅," Cavendish said in a Twitter post on Monday.

"Some water on the track, a high speed crash and a few barrel rolls later, I’m being treated for some broken ribs & a pneumothorax. In a bit of pain, but a couple of nights with the incredible staff here at Ghent by University Hospital @uzgent should sort me out. 🙏🙏🙏"

The 36-year-old Manx rider is expected to leave hospital on Monday or Tuesday according to his Belgian team. Lasse Norman Hansen also crashed at the same time but was able to take part in the rest of the race.

