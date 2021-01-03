Mathieu van der Poel continued his dominant form as he won the penultimate round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hulst, the Netherlands.

The Alpecin-Fenix rider secured his ninth win of the cyclo-cross season and second of the weekend - following victory in Gullegem on Saturday - as he eased to victory.

World Cup leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) came second, 1:31 behind, while Tom Pidcock (Trinity Racing) was a further 18 seconds back.

Van der Poel destroys rivals to take another cyclo-cross win in Hulst

"This was maybe my best day this cyclo-cross season," said Van der Poel. "I had a good day, rode the good lines and had a nice afternoon."

The result sees Van der Poel move up to second in the standings on 110 points, with Van Aert leading the way on 125 points ahead of the final race in Overijse, Belgium on January 24.

Denise Betsema won the women’s race ahead of fellow Dutch riders Lucinda Brand and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado.

