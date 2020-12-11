Alpecin-Fenix rider Mathieu van der Poel has said he anticipates an improvement in his cyclo-cross racing performance.

The Dutch racer will not compete in the format until the Namur World cup on 20 December, but will feature in the X20 Trofee and Superprestige Gavere at the weekend.

Van der Poel told WielerFlits that he is content to take his time to prepare for the 2020/21 season.

"I can't judge [Wout] Van Aert but I wanted to take a little more time and build in a longer rest period," he said.

"Two more weeks of waiting would have been even better, but you have to start somewhere, and you still need a few races to get a good feeling.

"Cyclo-cross is a very specific sport and the level is high. It's not as obvious as you think to compete against those guys who have already been competing longer than they did last year. Thanks to the COVID-19 crisis we come from a completely different period.

"In addition, Wout has raced a Grand Tour, so he's even more of a road racer [than me]. You have to give us the opportunity to let us get back into rhythm.

"I think I'm a little better prepared now than I was a year ago but in terms of the technical side, I haven't done much yet – I've only trained on the 'cross bike three times."

Van der Poel is only playing a bit-part role in the season, and will take part in the Worlds in Ostende at the end of January.

Van der Poel is relaxed after already enjoying success in the winter format.

"That's the only thing. I don't have any rankings to defend so outside of the Worlds, nothing is necessary. But I start every 'cross to win. Without pressure," he said.

"I don't want to sound arrogant, but I once set goals in cyclo-cross and I achieved them all. That means the pressure is gone. Winter used to be the season in which I had to prove myself but now my goals are in the summer. That doesn't mean I'll be less enthusiastic or less sharp at the start, though."

The 25-year-old Dutch rider is hoping to peak for the Tour de France and the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

"I intend to make the [Tour de France and Olympics] combination,” he confirmed.

“The problem is that I don't have a choice. Yes, I assume I'll start the Tour with the goal of reaching Paris. I have no intention of leaving early, but I realise it's not an ideal combination.

"My goal is to win a stage at the Tour. The green jersey must be somewhere in the back of our minds. Imagine that suddenly there's an opportunity for it… But it's certainly not one of my planned goals.

"There's also a preliminary plan to ride two or three mountain-bike World Cups to grab some points. It took a long time to reach the top of mountain biking, but now that the whole calendar disappeared, I feel like I lost a year. It has become my favourite discipline and it's also the toughest of the three."

