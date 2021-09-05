Mathieu van der Poel has renewed his contract with team Alpecin-Fenix until the end of 2025, the team announced on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has been with the continental team for a decade and will continue to race in his favoured disciplines of road, cyclo-cross and mountain bike.

This summer, the Dutchman won stage two of the Tour de France and wore the yellow jersey for a week before withdrawing to focus on the Tokyo Olympics.

He also won the cyclo-cross world championships for a fourth time, beating his rival Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma.

"I'm very happy to have signed this long-term contract with a team that feels like my second family," he said in a statement. "I'm really enjoying myself at Alpecin-Fenix. The team has developed fantastically in the last years – simultaneously with the progress I've been making – and are still getting better and stronger each year.

"It's quite unique that I've been riding for the same team for so long and that I'll continue to do so for another four years. Who knows I will have raced for only one team in my entire career?

"I try not to think too far ahead but becoming world champion in three different disciplines in the coming years would be a dream come true. I'll most likely continue to combine road cycling, cyclo-cross and mountain bike until Paris 2024."

Van der Poel won Strade Bianche in March, and stages of the Tour of Switzerland as well as Tirreno-Adriatico but has been suffering with a back injury since the earlier in the season and was forced to withdraw from the Benelux Tour and the mountain bike world championships.

Team co-manager Christoph Roodhooft said Van der Poel had been a key factor in the team's growth: "We want to be a stable team and continue to grow. Mathieu is one of the pillars of our team, so it is important to have that certainty of him staying with us for four more years in order to further expand the team.

"The past ten years with Mathieu have been an incredible trajectory. After such a long time, everything becomes very familiar, you can interact with each other in an easy way. I think we fulfill some essential elements for him today: the sporting and financial aspect, the framework… So the decision has been quite easy for him.

"It was our ambition to grow as a team. Mathieu's development has been a lever, and on the other hand his growth has obliged us to do so. The options were either to stop or to expand. In 2019 we became a Pro Team and, in the meantime, we have evolved towards the top ten best teams in the world, I think. We have mutually reinforced each other in that regard."

