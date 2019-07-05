Matt White: Simon Yates is here as a super domestique to support Adam

Watch the 2019 Tour de France LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

Simon, who endured a disappointing Giro d'Italia earlier this year, has adapted his schedule to ride for his brother, whose sole aim is to win the GC.

“Simon Yates has come here to play a super domestique role to help his bother Adam, to return the favour from the Vuelta a Espana. He’ll be building into the Tour and looking to support Adam especially into the back end of the race,” began White.

Adam Yates has three wins this season and finished on the podium at Tirreno-Adriatico and Volta Catalunya, and White was clear on the plan for Adam Yates at the Tour.

"Our number one priority is one jersey, and that's the yellow one,” continued White.

“Adam is our clear leader. The team has been specifically built to give Adam as much support as possible over three weeks. Adam has had our most consistent year ever, and we are just looking to continue that consistency at the Tour.

" I put Adam Yates in a top group of five or six in the race, we'll support him as much as we can. "

White stated that Simon Yates’ ability as a climber could prove crucial to the team’s hope of securing overall success.

“It’s a very tough back end of the race, probably the toughest the Tour de France has ever seen in the modern era, that’s for sure, so having a very reliable world-class climber in our team in our back end will be crucial," he continued.

"Everyone knows Simon’s ability, so to have him here is really a bonus for the team."

Video - Brotherly love: The Yates brothers reveal all 02:31

Adam Yates finished fourth in the Tour three years ago and has singled out the time trial as the team’s first major stage.

“The route looks good, it’s better than last year with nine to 10 days of flat. We hit the mountains on stage six, and even stage three is tricky in the final. For me that’s a good thing,” he said.

“The first major stage for us as a team is going to be the team time trial. For me personally the first mountain stage is the first real challenge, I've ridden it before and it's a climb I like.

"I knew most of the climbs already, the only ones I hadn't ridden were the ones on stages 18, 19 and 20 so I went there with my girlfriend before the Dauphine and rode all three of them," added Yates.

The Tour starts in Brussels on Saturday, with the 194.5km opening stage starting and finishing in the Belgian capital.