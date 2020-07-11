Matteo Dal-Cin, Tanja Erath win Virtual Tour de France Stage 3

Rally Cyclng's Matteo Dal-Cin won stage 3 of the men's virtual Tour de France.

Watch cycling live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

In a sprint finish of a relatively benign 48km race, Dal-Cin pipped Groupama-FDJ racer and Mitchelton-Scott's Callum Scotson to victory.

Tour de France Lauren Stephens and Julien Bernard win Virtual Tour de France Stage 2 05/07/2020 AT 15:23

The lead for the race so far was retained by NTT Pro Cycling, with yellow jersey holder Ryan Gibbons impressing early in the sprint, but he could not claim a stage win, finishing in fifth place.

Fellow NTT Pro Cycling rider Rasmus Tiler finished in sixth.

Cofidis' Elia Viviani, Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic), Rudy Barbier of Israel Start-Up Nation and Jakib Marecnzko (CCC Team) were all expected to challenge but faded early, and Egan Bernal failed to leave a mark on his first virtual race.

Canyon-SRA's Tanja Erath claimed the win in the women's third stage earlier in the day. She defeated Twenty20's Chloe Dygert and Drops' April Tacey in the sprint.

"I'm super happy to win," Erath said after the race.

"A stage win is always something special. Zwift is kind of my thing, so I should win a stage and it worked out so I'm super happy."

The result means TIBCO-SVB lead the overall classificiation (197 points), with Canyon-SRAM in second (174) and Drops third (150).

Play Icon WATCH Matteo Dal-Cin sneaks victory on Stage 3 at Virtual Tour de France 00:01:32

Volta ao Algarve Jakobsen victorious in first stage of Volta ao Algarve 19/02/2020 AT 16:05