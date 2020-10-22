Matteo Spreafico has been provisionally suspended after two adverse analytical findings in anti-doping tests.

The Vini Zabu-KTM team rider returned adverse analytical findings for Enobosarm following tests on October 15 and 16 at the Giro.

“The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that the Italian rider Matteo Spreafico has been notified of two Adverse Analytical Findings (AAFs) for Enobosarm (ostarine) in two samples collected during the Giro d’Italia on 15 and 16 October 2020,” read a statement from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

“The rider has the right to request and attend the analyses of the B samples.

“In accordance with the UCI Anti-Doping Rules, the rider has been provisionally suspended until the adjudication of the affair.

“At this stage of the procedure, the UCI will not comment any further on this matter.”

