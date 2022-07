Cycling

Mavi Garcia ‘takes out’ Alexandra Manly during bike change at Tour de France Femmes

Mavi Garcia had a day to forget at the Tour de France Femmes. The UAE Team ADQ rider suffered numerous punctures as well as getting knocked off her bike by her own team car. During one of those punctures, she managed to take out Alexandra Manly (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) as she attempted to change bikes with team-mate Erica Magnaldi.

00:00:59, 8 minutes ago