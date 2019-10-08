The race, named for the Belgian cyclist who tragically died in 2009 but also known as the Binche-Chimay-Binche, saw riders battle nearly 200km through the Belgian rain and mist.

A four-man breakaway built a gap of nearly four minutes but were reeled in as the peloton reached Binche once again and Team Jumbo-Visma looked to gain the advantage of having multiple riders in the leading group.

But they were unable to make it pay - Jos van Emden in third was their best-placed finisher - and AG2R La Mondiale's Naesen, third last year, was edged out by Van Asbroeck in the Israel Cycling Academy colours.

"I'm very happy. It's my first win of the season, and I'm delighted to end my year like that," said Van Asbroeck

"I know I wanted to be on the left-hand side. I knew the sprint from when [2015 winner Ramon] Sinkeldam won, so I tried to do the same thing and it worked out perfectly.

"It was very close with Oli [Naesen] in the end."