Cycling

Cycling video - Binay-Chimay-Binche 2021 highlights: Danny van Poppel storms to brilliant solo victory

Highlights as Danny van Poppel signed off from Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert with an outstanding solo victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche. The Dutchman will join Bora-Hansgrohe ahead of the 2022 season but secured a fine win at the Belgian team's home race in Wallonia. It marked Van Poppel's second victory at the race, having also won in the colours of LottoNL-Jumbo in 2018.

00:03:36, 3 hours ago