Cycling

Chris Froome ‘one step closer to old self’ after impressing at Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes

Chris Froome has claimed he is "one step closer" to his "old self" after securing his best result since his horror crash in 2019. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:35, 33 minutes ago