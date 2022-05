Cycling

‘Starting to struggle’ – Chris Froome dropped on final climb at Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes

Chris Froome was close to cracking the top 10 at the Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes but still posted his most impressive result since his horror crash in 2019. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:14, 29 minutes ago