Cycling

Michael Woods confirms switch to Israel Start-Up Nation for 2021 season

Image credit: Eurosport

ByAlexander Netherton
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Cycling outfit Israel Start-Up Nation have confirmed the signing of EF Pro Cycling rider Michael Woods for the 2021 season.

The team has already signed Team Ineos' Chris Froome as part of a strategy to establish themselves as one of the strongest teams in the world of cycling, funded in part by investment manager Ron Baron.

The Canadian Woods will be used next season to offer support to Froome as the Briton makes a tilt at the Tour de France.

He joined EF Pro Cycling when he became a professional in 2016, and has a Vuelta a Espana stage win to his name.

Given he also has a victory at Milano-Torino it is no surprise that he will be co-leader of the Ardennes and Italian Classic races with Dan Martin.

Woods said in a press release: "I have had five great years with Slipstream Sports, which made making the decision to leave their program difficult.

However, when it comes down to it, Paulo [Saldanha] and Sylvan [Adams] have believed in me from day one, and I am very excited to reciprocate that belief and be a part of ISN in 2021.

"With Chris Froome and several other great signings, I believe that ISN has the potential not just to win the Tour de France next year, but also be present and winning throughout the entire WorldTour calendar."

Play Icon
WATCH

'Chris Froome can win fifth Tour de France by changing teams' - Bradley Wiggins

00:09:40

