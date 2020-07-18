Michael Woods dominates on Mont Ventoux to win queen stage of Virtual Tour de France

Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) produced an impressive display as he powered to victory up Mont Ventoux on the queen stage of the virtual Tour de France.

The Canadian, who broke his leg at Paris-Nice earlier this year, was aggressive throughout the short stage and proved too strong for his rivals.

NTT duo Louis Meintjes and Domenico Pozzovivo were the final riders to stay with Woods, who powered clear with around 3.5km to go and won the stage by 18 seconds.

Cycling Ashleigh Moolman Pasio wins queen stage of Virtual Tour de France on Mont Ventoux 2 HOURS AGO

Play Icon WATCH Michael Woods reflects on Mont Ventoux victory in Virtual Tour de France 00:03:02

NTT remain in the overall lead heading into the final stage on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday.

Reflecting on the win, Woods said: "Both Pozzovivo and Meintjes are super strong riders and normally in a race you can look them in the eye and see how they are doing and feeling, instead I could just see their watts per kilo on the side and I just kept trying to see when they would crack, hoping they would crack a lot earlier than they did. Fortunately I was able to keep it going.

"This is a big event, it's a great platform and we wanted to get a win and final got one."

Play Icon

Tour de France Michael Woods reflects on Mont Ventoux victory in Virtual Tour de France 2 HOURS AGO

Play Icon