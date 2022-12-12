Miguel Angel Lopez's contract with Astana Qazaqstan Team has been terminated.

The team said in a statement they had “discovered new elements showing Miguel Angel Lopez’s probable connection with Dr Marcos Maynar”.

Maynar was arrested in May over allegations of drug trafficking and money laundering.

He finished fourth at the 2022 Vuelta a Espana and rode several other races.

However, he has now been released by Astana Qazaqstan Team.

“The team had no other solution than to end the contract between team and rider, based on breaches of said contract and internal team rules, with immediate effect,” the team added in their statement.

“To preserve the rights of the team and the rider no further comments will be made.”

Lopez, 28, has won stages at the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana. He also finished in third place at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta in 2018.

