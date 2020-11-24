Miguel Angel Lopez will be joining Movistar for the 2021 season.

The 26-year-old has been with Astana for the past six years and enjoyed success at all three Grand Tours, finishing third in the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana in 2018 and sixth in this year’s Tour de France.

He is a strong climber and looked set to contend at last month’s Giro only to crash out on the opening time trial.

"I'm so happy to be part of one of the most important teams in the world of cycling," said Lopez.

As I've always done, I'll try to achieve my fullest potential to represent the Movistar Team and the people of Colombia in the best possible way.

"This has always been a very significant team for my home fans and a crucial factor for the growth of the sport in Latin America, so I'm excited to join them next year."

