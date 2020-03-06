The Italian cycling season was set to begin with Strade Bianche on Saturday before next week’s stage race at Tirreno–Adriatico, but they will not take place as scheduled as the virus continues to wreak havoc with the sporting calendar.

Milan-San Remo, slated for March 21, would become the first monument to be cancelled since the Second World War if it is not rearranged.

Race organisers released a statement on Friday saying relevant authorities were unable to allow Tirreno-Adriatico to go ahead with RCS Sport then taking the decision to cancel Milan – San Remo, in addition to the Giro di Sicilia. RCS Sport say they will now request that the UCI allocate the events new dates in the cycling calendar.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll stands at 107 after Europe’s most serious outbreak. All schools will shut for 10 days from Thursday, while all sport will take place behind closed doors for a month.

The latest postponements follow a spate of team withdrawals from upcoming events including Mitchelton-Scott, Astana Pro Team, EF Pro Cycling, Team Sunweb, Team Jumbo-Visma with Movistar the latest on Friday.

Astana general manager Alexander Vinokurov said: “With this measurement, we have chosen to protect the health of our riders and staff and to take our responsibility for the society in not further spreading the virus.

“Of course, we would have preferred to participate in all upcoming races, but for now, it’s safety first. We still have a long season ahead with many other important races.

“It was not an easy decision, but we have to protect the cycling family as well as our own families at home.”

With the three Italian races chopped from the spring schedule, the cycling tour heads to Spain after Paris-Nice for the Tour of Catalunya on March 23.

The peloton next arrives in Italy for the Tour of the Alps, a precursor to the Giro d’Italia, from April 20-24.

On Wednesday, Team Ineos withdrew from racing until the Tour of Catalunya in light of the death of directeur sportif Nicolas Portal. He was 40.