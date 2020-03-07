The Belgian was hoping to become only the fourth man in history to win every Monument, cycling's five most prestigious one-day races, after his thrilling win at Paris-Roubaix last season.

However, that now looks unlikely after Milan-San Remo – the only Monument absent from Gilbert’s palmares – was postponed on Friday.

Tirreno–Adriatico, Giro di Sicilia and Strade Bianche have also been postponed or cancelled as Italy battles to contain the coronavirus, which has claimed 197 lives in Europe’s worst-hit country.

"Like everyone else, I watched how sports events were cancelled, including classics such as Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-Sanremo," Gilbert told Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

" People's health is paramount. So I fully understand the decision. "

Gilbert’s victory at Paris-Roubaix added to Monument successes at Giro di Lombardia (2009, 2010), Leige-Bastogne-Liege (2011) and Tour of Flanders (2017). He has twice finished third at Milan-San Remo.

The Lotto-Soudal rider will instead turn his attention to Paris-Nice, which starts on Sunday LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

"There is now talk of a possible later date in the season [for Milan-San Remo], but I find it very difficult to say anything about it," added Gilbert.

"Just like everyone else, I hope that the season and daily life will resume in a normal way as quickly as possible."