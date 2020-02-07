Gilbert triumped in the Paris-Roubaix race last year, which alongside his wins in the Tour of Flanders (2017), Liege-Bastogne-Liege (2011) and Giro di Lombardia (2009 and 2010), put him within touching distance of the first career monuments sweep since Roger De Vlaeminck won the Milan-Sanremo 42 years ago.

Happy as part of the Lotto-Soudal team, after moving from Deceuinick-QuickStep in the off-season, the Belgian rider is trying to take preparations day-by-day and race-by-race but with just seven weeks to go, thoughts cannot get help but turn to his date with destiny.and opportunity to join Eddy Merckx, Rik Van Looy and De Vlaeminck as the fourth member of this exclusive club.

"My condition is as good as it was this time last year, if you look at the numbers and so on, so I'm happy with that," Gilbert told Cyclingnews.

Video - How The Race Was Won: Gilbert victorious after Quick-Step masterclass 05:47

"Then my morale is good, too, because we have a good team, not just the riders, but also the staff - everything is perfect."

" I've not been sick at any stage so I could train properly, too. "

"I'm trying to get these results now and in the next races.

"I know though, that the pressure will be enormous and I will try to do my best before Sanremo, there's a lot of other races, and the right way is to go step by step."