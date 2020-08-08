Milan-San Remo LIVE- The first cycling Monument of the summer

Felix Lowe brings live updates of cycling's first Monument of the summer, Milan-San Remo.

155km remaining - approaching first climb

The route change this year means there's no Passo del Turchino before the race drops down to the Mediterranean coast. Instead, we have two smaller climbs before a shorter section by the sea. The riders are now about to start the first of those bumps, the 20km climb up to Niella Belbo. At just 3% it's not too demanding so don't expect a shake-up quite yet. The seven leaders pass through the town of Rocchetta Belbo with a gap of 6'06".

160km remaining - can Gilbert complete his grand slam?

Only three riders have won all five of cycling's Monuments and they're all Belgian. Can Philippe Gilbert join his countrymen Rik van Looy, Eddy Merckx and Roger de Vlaeminck today? Gilbert's victory in Paris-Roubaix in 2018 put him one step closer to this rare feat - but in last year's Milan-San Remo he rode in support of his then Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Julian Alaphilippe, who won on the Via Roma. This year Gilbert is with a different Belgian team, Lotto Soudal, and while they have a trump card in sprinter Caleb Ewan, Gilbert may have a licence to try from distance with an attack on the Poggio. Now 38, Gilbert won't have many more chances at winning the one Monument which eludes him, but he hasn't given anything away with regards to his form by finishing 25th in Strade Bianche and 72nd in Milano-Torino this past week.

180km remaining - strong UAE-Team Emirates showing

Looking through the teams and UAE-Team Emirates really stand out. Not only do they have a former winner in the experienced Alexander Kristoff, they have the stellar talent of Tadej Pogacar making his debut. The Slovenian is a rider who could try his luck with an attack on the Poggio - as is the Italian Davide Formolo, who was second last week in Strade Bianche. Should things come to a sprint - which is very likely - then Fernando Gaviria showed his form with an emphatic victory in the Vuelta a Burgos last week. The Colombian could have won in his debut here in 2016 but crashed on the Via Roma when in a commanding position. The team also have Oliviero Troia and the experienced Max Richeze completing their strong six-man showing. No change in the race with the gap still around the six-minute mark.

205km remaining - gap stabilises

The peloton has not let this seven-man move get too much leeway, the gap pushing seven minutes as the race passed through the town of Alessandria before edging back down again. After the first 100km of racing the riders are now passing through Oviglio with the gap at 6'20". The pace so far is 43kph which is pretty zippy all things considered. 21-year-old Mazzucco is one of two Bardiani riders in this move and he's making his maiden Monument appearance out there in the sweltering heat (the mercury is pushing the mid-30s).

255km remaining - seven-man break

With the race heading out of Milan towards the south-west and into Piedmont, an early break of seven riders has formed. They are: Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane), Manuele Boaro (Astana), Héctor Carretero (Movistar), Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Damiano Cima (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM). At the 50km mark our escapees have a lead of over six minutes on the pack.

Six-man teams in 305km race

The organisers have also reduced squad numbers to six in order to invite 27 teams to the 111th edition of La Classicissima, giving backdoor entry for Italian wildcards Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec and Bardiani-CSF. You can read a full preview clicking on the link below - including details of the new course, the form of the favourites, and the riders to watch.

Better late than never...

So, it was meant to happen on 21 March, but here we are, almost five months later, in August, and finally we're getting to see La Primavera! Owing to the coronavirus crisis, the first Monument of the season is all change this year; it's still starts in Milan and finishes in San Remo, but other than that, the route is entirely different - save for the usual Cipressa-Poggio double act in the final 40km of what is now a stonking 305km race - the longest in the race's history. Here's what's on the menu...

