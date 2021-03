Cycling

Milan-San Remo 2021 - 'Absolutely wow!' - Jasper Stuyven claims stunning win in dramatic finish

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) held off a stellar cast to claim the first Monument of the season at Milan-San Remo. The Belgium attacked on the Poggio and held off Caleb Ewan and Wout van Aert at the finish for the biggest win of his career. Peter Sagan and Mathieu van der Poel made up the top five.

