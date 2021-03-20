Fortune favoured the brave on Saturday in the first Monument of the 2021 cycling season, with Belgium’s Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) causing a huge upset in a thrilling finale of Milan-San Remo.

After a select group of around a dozen riders completed the twisting descent of the perilous Poggio climb all in contention for the win, Stuyven went for broke with a bold attack two kilometres from the end of the 299km race in north-west Italy.

Denmark’s Soren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) eventually led the chase, the two riders coming together just under the flamme rouge on the via Roma.

Pre-race favourite Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenex) then launched a last-ditch attempt from the chasers alongside defending champion Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and the Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal).

But it was a case of too little, too late for the big guns as 28-year-old Stuyven held on by a whisker to secure the biggest win of his career.

Ewan finished the fastest but had to settle for second place for the second time in his career, with Van Aert taking the final spot on the podium ahead of the returning Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dutchman Van der Poel.

World champion Julian Alaphilippe, the 2019 winner from Deceuninck Quick-Step, made the initial move on the Poggio climb, forcing the selection after some hefty pace-setting from the Ineos Grenadiers team of 2017 winner, Michal Kwiatkowski.

But the Frenchman faded in the run-in to San Remo, Alaphilippe crossing the line in sixteenth place – sandwiched by the Ineos duo of British debutant Tom Pidcock and Poland’s Kwiatkowski.

