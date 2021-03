Cycling

Milan-San Remo 2021 - 'No of course not!' - Jasper Stuyven didn't expect to beat superstars

Jasper Stuyven admitted he did not expect to beat the likes of Mathieu van der Poel, Julian Alaphilippe and Wout van Aert to the line to claim victory at Milan-San Remo.

00:02:03, 2 hours ago