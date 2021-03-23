Cycling

Milan-San Remo 2021 - 'I prefer to go all in' - Jasper Stuyven talks through his stunning triumph

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) pulled off a surprise with an audacious move deep into the race to upset the favourites and win Milan-San Remo. The Belgian attacked after the famous Poggio climb and, despite being pegged back by Denmark’s Soren Kragh Andersen in the final kilometre, held on to win ahead of Australia’s Caleb Ewan and defending champion Wout van Aert of Belgium.

