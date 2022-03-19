Adam Blythe, Dan Lloyd and Orla Chennaoui have given their reaction to Matej Mohoric's inspired triumph at Milan-San Remo on The Breakaway show.

Ad

The 27-year-old from Kranj proved again that Slovenian cycling is not purely about Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic with a sensational ride, and he gave absolutely everything in a thrilling finale to clinch the win.

Milano - Sanremo 'Ridiculous' - Van der Poel performance stuns Blythe and Lloyd 3 HOURS AGO

Speaking on Eurosport's post-race show The Breakaway, Blythe could not believe what he had witnessed from Mohoric with the wonderful upset.

"I think that is the class of the team," Blythe said. "For a rider to be able to step up like that and still be focused on it ... you are here now, this is your chance.

"This is what you have been working for: take the opportunity. Even if you do take it, pulling it off is a different thing. Pulling it off in a Monument, it is monumental!

"He did not hesitate. He was on the limit the whole way down it [the descent]. You have got to take your hat off to him, attacking downhill. It is ridiculous how quickly he went down there."

Chennaoui added: "Without words - it sums it up, really. Phenomenal that he had that crash at Strade Bianche, and coming into this he was not even supposed to be the team leader."

'What a win!' - Mohoric clinches stunning Milan-San Remo triumph after late drama

Lloyd continued: "We saw that he was in fifth place and then he went third, into first, then a gap opened up.

"Thankfully for him, I think the chain did not quite come off - he was unbelievably lucky. That would have been game over."

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) finished in third, which surprised the trio, and they reflected on what was a hugely impressive ride from the Dutchman.

"The big surprise was Van der Poel, but then also not a surprise," Lloyd noted.

'Ridiculous' - Van der Poel performance stuns Blythe and Lloyd

Blythe responded: "Was it a surprise?! It was ridiculous! None of us picked him. If he is coming to this race, it is to win the race. But how was he still there [at the end]? How?!"

Chennaoui added: "It is easy to say it is not a surprise, but at the same time, it is his first race of the season. It is some comeback!"

- - -

Stream top cycling action live and on-demand on discovery+

Milano - Sanremo Mohoric triumphs at Milan-San Remo after thrilling Poggio descent 3 HOURS AGO