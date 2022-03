Cycling

'It still gives me goosebumps' - Jasper Stuyven on odds-defying victory at 2021 Milan-San Remo

Trek-Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven caught the favourites napping at last year's Milan-San Remo, when he attacked on the Poggio and held on to take victory on the Via Roma. In an interview for the Cycle Show, he looks back on how he sprung his surprise and looks forward to this Saturday's edition. Can he do it again? Don't rule it out.

00:04:18, an hour ago