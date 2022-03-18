Premium Cycling Milan-San Remo 08:30-16:30

Milan-San Remo. Milano-Sanremo. La Primavera. La Classicissima. The Sprinters’ Classic. The One That Takes A Long Time To Get Going… Call it what you want. The first Monument of the season is upon us and takes place this Saturday with the habitual Cipressa-Poggio climax overlooking the Ligurian coast ahead of a fast finish on the via Roma. The longest one-day race in the professional calendar is a slow-building battle of attrition which rewards fans with what is usually one of the most thrilling finales in cycling.

Belgians Jasper Stuyven and Wout van Aert and Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe have won the previous three editions but with two of those riders ruled out, all eyes will be on two Slovenian heavyweights as Tadej Pogacar makes only his second appearance and Primoz Roglic also returns for his own first appearance in five years. Read on for all you need to know about the 113th edition of Milan-San Remo.

Who is racing?

The earlier withdrawals of 2019 champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) with bronchitis and defending champion Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) with sickness means Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will probably take on the mantle as favourite. In the absence of Stuyven and Alaphilippe, Danish powerhouse Mads Pedersen steps up to make his debut for Trek while in-form Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen does the same for Quick-Step.

Fast finishers Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) will also be there, along with the likes of Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco), Peter Sagan (Team TotalEnergies), Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers), Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic), Gianni Moscon (Astana-Qazaqstan), Ivan Garcia (Movistar) and the 2016 winner, Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ).

After respective victories in Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico, Slovenian duo Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) go head to head for the first time in 2022. Both riders feature for only the second time of their careers, with Roglic making his first appearance since 2017 and his compatriot looking to build on his 12th place in his 2020 debut.

British hopes lie with Ineos Grenadiers duo Ethan Hayter, who is making his debut, and Tom Pidcock, who finished 15th on his first appearance last year. Other former winners worth keeping an eye on include Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), John Degenkolb (Team DSM) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), but there’s no start for the 2018 champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana-Qazaqstan).

One rider who will be there despite initial reports is Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix). Thirteenth and fifth in his first two appearances, the rangy Dutchman was set to continue his rehabilitation and start his 2022 road season later in the month. But with so many riders pulling out, Van der Poel is bucking the trend by bringing forward his return to racing.

Should Belgian veteran Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) cause a surprise in his eighteenth and final appearance, he will become the fourth rider in history to win all five of cycling’s Monuments, in the tyre tracks of fellow Belgians Eddy Merckx, Roger De Vlaeminck and Rik Van Looy.

How can I watch?

Live coverage of the race will be available on Eurosport and discovery+ from 08:30 UK time, book-ended by The Breakaway.

