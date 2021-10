Cycling

Milano-Torino - Primoz Roglic: I am super happy with the whole team

It came down to two riders in the final stages of Milano-Torino and it was Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) who showed his strength as he stayed with Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) and beat him to the line. He said after that he was "super happy with my performance and the performance of the whole team."

00:01:59, 8 minutes ago