Woods seals Milan-Torino victory ahead of Valverde
Canadian Michael Woods stormed to victory in the 100th running of the one-day Milan-Torino after finishing ahead of Alejandro Valverde and Adam Yates.
A late attack saw Woods surge clear of 2018 world champion Valverde in the final kilometre to cross the line ahead of the Spaniard.
Brtion Yates completed the podium fresh off the Mitchelton-Scott rider's overall victory at the Tour of Croatia.
The one-day race falls in the week building up to Il Lombardia on Saturday - the last Monument of the season - which is live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
Nibali favourite to regain Il Lombardia crown as strong field gears up for final Monument of 2019
