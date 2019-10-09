A late attack saw Woods surge clear of 2018 world champion Valverde in the final kilometre to cross the line ahead of the Spaniard.

Brtion Yates completed the podium fresh off the Mitchelton-Scott rider's overall victory at the Tour of Croatia.

The one-day race falls in the week building up to Il Lombardia on Saturday - the last Monument of the season - which is live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.