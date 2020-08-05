Arnaud Demare triumphs in dramatic Milano-Torino

Arnaud Demare has won the 2020 Milano-Torino after a dramatic finish which featured a nasty crash that took several riders out of the race.

Manuele Boaro had been leading as the peloton entered the closing stages of the semi-classic when a huge crash led to a chaotic finish.

Play Icon

Milano - Torino Watch Arnaud Demare sprint to Milano-Torino victory 2 HOURS AGO

Peter Sagan opened the sprint but fell away and finished fourth, with Demare piloted by his Groupama-FDJ team-mates across the finish line.

Caleb Ewan finished second and Wout van Aert completed the podium spots.

Play Icon WATCH Watch Arnaud Demare sprint to Milano-Torino victory 00:02:54

Rider Team Time 1 Arnaud Demare Groupama-FDJ 2 Caleb Ewan Lotto Soudal 3 Wout van Aert Jumbo-Visma 4 Peter Sagan Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Danny van Poppel Circus-Wanty Gobert 6 Nacer Bouhanni Team Arkea-Samsic 7 Fernando Gaviria Rendon UAE Team Emirates 8 Manuel Belletti Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 Dion Smith Mitchelton-Scott 10 Ben Swift Team Ineos

More to follow...

Cycling Fabio Jakobsen suffers ‘hellish’ crash at the Tour of Poland AN HOUR AGO