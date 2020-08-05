Cycling
Milano - Torino

Arnaud Demare triumphs in dramatic Milano-Torino

Arnaud Démare (Groupama FDJ), vainqueur de Milan-Turin 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Arnaud Demare has won the 2020 Milano-Torino after a dramatic finish which featured a nasty crash that took several riders out of the race.

Manuele Boaro had been leading as the peloton entered the closing stages of the semi-classic when a huge crash led to a chaotic finish.

Peter Sagan opened the sprint but fell away and finished fourth, with Demare piloted by his Groupama-FDJ team-mates across the finish line.

Caleb Ewan finished second and Wout van Aert completed the podium spots.

RiderTeamTime
1Arnaud DemareGroupama-FDJ
2Caleb EwanLotto Soudal
3Wout van AertJumbo-Visma
4Peter SaganBora-Hansgrohe
5Danny van PoppelCircus-Wanty Gobert
6Nacer BouhanniTeam Arkea-Samsic
7Fernando Gaviria RendonUAE Team Emirates
8Manuel BellettiGiocattoli-Sidermec
9Dion SmithMitchelton-Scott
10Ben SwiftTeam Ineos

Cycling

Fabio Jakobsen suffers ‘hellish’ crash at the Tour of Poland

AN HOUR AGO
Cycling

'We want to create pathways for riders of colour' - Black Cyclists Network join Wiggins

6 HOURS AGO
What's On