Arnaud Demare triumphs in dramatic Milano-Torino

Arnaud Démare (Groupama FDJ), vainqueur de Milan-Turin 2020
Image credit: Getty Images
Arnaud Demare has won the 2020 Milano-Torino after a dramatic finish which featured a nasty crash that took several riders out of the race.
Manuele Boaro had been leading as the peloton entered the closing stages of the semi-classic when a huge crash led to a chaotic finish.
Milano - Torino
Watch Arnaud Demare sprint to Milano-Torino victory
2 HOURS AGO
Peter Sagan opened the sprint but fell away and finished fourth, with Demare piloted by his Groupama-FDJ team-mates across the finish line.
Caleb Ewan finished second and Wout van Aert completed the podium spots.
Watch Arnaud Demare sprint to Milano-Torino victory
00:02:54
|Rider
|Team
|Time
|1
|Arnaud Demare
|Groupama-FDJ
|2
|Caleb Ewan
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Wout van Aert
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Peter Sagan
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Danny van Poppel
|Circus-Wanty Gobert
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|7
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Manuel Belletti
|Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|Dion Smith
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Ben Swift
|Team Ineos
More to follow...
Cycling
Fabio Jakobsen suffers ‘hellish’ crash at the Tour of Poland
AN HOUR AGO
Cycling
'We want to create pathways for riders of colour' - Black Cyclists Network join Wiggins
6 HOURS AGO
Related Topics