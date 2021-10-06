Primoz Roglic gave another reminder of his quality as he powered past Adam Yates to win Milano-Torino.

Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) set a relentless pace up the final climb of the 190km one-day race, shedding Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and the rest of the other favourites except for Vuelta a Espana champion Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

The pair jostled for position up towards the line before Roglic came round the outside with 200m remaining and sprinted clear.

"You never really know what you have left in the legs for the final kick. Sometimes it goes, sometimes it doesn’t. Today I had it and I managed to follow him [Yates] and pass him," said Roglic after.

There are always strong guys around and I am super happy with my performance and the performance of the whole team.

Roglic: I am super happy with the whole team

The victory comes just a few days after Roglic won the Giro dell'Emilia with a strong finish inside the last kilometre.

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) came in third, just beating Pogacar to the line.

A relatively flat race came to life on the penultimate climb of Superga with plenty of attacks.

None of the big favourites managed to break clear but Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) did pull away near the top of the climb and extended his advantage to 25 seconds on the descent.

However, he was reeled in on the steep rise to the finish and team-mate Julian Alaphilippe was also dropped with 4.2km remaining.

The final stages were contested by a star-studded group of six riders, including Pogacar, Almeida, Roglic and Yates.

It was Yates who set the pace and managed to reduce the group to four and then to just him and Roglic. Yates continued to try to drop the Slovenian but to no avail, and the Ineos rider could only watch as Roglic stormed past him inside the final stages.

