Cycling

Milan-San Remo 2021 highlights - Jasper Stuyven shocks Van Aert, Van der Poel and Alaphilippe

Watch highlights of Milan-San Remo 2021 as Jasper Stuyven launched a late attack to shock a field full of talent to claim the first Monument of the cycling season. Julian Alaphilippe, Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert had no answer to the Belgian's explosive finish after 299km of epic racing across Italy.

00:05:20, 2 hours ago