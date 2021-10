Cycling

‘This man is an animal!’ – Primoz Roglic overhauls Yates to win Milano-Torino

It came down to two riders in the final stages of Milano-Torino and it was Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) who showed his strength as he stayed with Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) and beat him to the line. Joao Almeida (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) came in third, just beating Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) to the line.

00:02:46, an hour ago