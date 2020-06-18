Cycling

Mitchelton-Scott drop out of Manuela Fundacion sponsorship just days after announcing deal

Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team Mitchelton Scott / Adam Yates of United Kingdom and Mitchelton Scott / Team Presentation / during the 65th Ruta del Sol 2019, Stage 1 a 170,5km stage from Sanlúcar de Barrameda to Alcalá de los Gazules 213m / RDS / @

ByPete Hall
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Australian cyciling team Mitchelton-Scott have pulled of their sponsorship deal with Manuela Fundacion.

GreenEDGE Cycling, the holding company that runs Mitchelton-Scott, only announced the partnership with the Spanish non-profit last Friday, but that deal has fallen through.

“We felt a strong initial connection with Mr Francisco Huertas, the Manuela Fundación and their noble aims,” team founder and principal Gerry Ryan said.

However, as the negotiations have evolved after the initial announcement on Friday, we have concluded that the relationship will not proceed. We wish Mr. Francisco Huertas and the Manuela Fundación all of the best for the future.

Confusion over the deal intensified on Wednesday after Emilio Rodríguez, the Manuela Fundación’s head of sport, told Spanish state news agency EFE that they had come into the deal as owners, not sponsors.

Ryan, however, insisted he was still in charge.

Cycling
