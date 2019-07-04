Motorcycling-Crutchlow fractures tibia in cycling slip

The 33-year-old Briton, who once severed a tendon on a finger while cutting Parmesan cheese, is 10th in the championship after eight races.

"I’m heading into the weekend with a bit of an injury to my right leg as yesterday, when I was out training on my bicycle, I slipped whilst I was off the bike checking something and hit my knee," he explained on Facebook.

"There’s a small damage to one of the ligaments, which we think is the ACL, and we’ve had to have some fluid removed as it was swollen.

"We’ll have to see how I feel tomorrow on the bike, but hopefully I can bend the knee enough to be able to be competitive this weekend." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)