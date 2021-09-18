Movistar have confirmed Miguel Angel Lopez will leave the team at the start of October.

The Colombian caused huge controversy when climbing off his bike on the penultimate stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

Lopez missed a break and as he saw his hopes of a podium finish disappear up the road, he elected to abandon the race.

There were conflicting reports as to the reason behind the decision, with it being claimed Lopez was angry at being told not to chase down the break as his team-mate Enric Mas was in the group ahead.

Lopez issued an apology, saying “we are humans, not machines” but was a notable absentee from the Movistar dinner which followed the Vuelta.

With his contract up for renewal, there was widespread speculation as to his future - and Movistar have confirmed a parting of ways.

“Abarca Sports announces today the resolution by mutual agreement of the contract of the rider Miguel Angel Lopez, as of next October 1st,” Movistar said in a statement on Twitter.

“The team thanks Miguel Angel for his effort and results throughout this season, and wishes him good luck for the future.”

Lopez only joined Movistar in 2021, and is already being linked with a return to Astana.

