Movistar sign Mathias Norsgaard

The Movistar team announced the signing of the 22-year-old Dane alongside the renewal of Spaniard Edu Prades.

Norsgaard won the opening stage of this year's Tour de l'Avenir, and is famous for towering over the peloton at more than two metres tall.

His trim-trialist abilities helped him place third in the U23 time trial world championship in Innsbruck and fourth in Yorkshire.

He signs for Movistar from the Riwal Readynez Pro Continental squad.