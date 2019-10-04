The Australian – a two-time world champion – will need a new team before the start of the 2020 season.

Rohan Dennis is looking for a new teamGetty Images

Spanish paper Marca claim Movistar appears to be the most likely destination for Dennis.

With Mikel Landa joining Bahrain-Merida and Nairo Quintana to Arkea-Samsic, Movistar will be eager to fill the void.

And now the ball firmly lies in Dennis’ court as to where he goes next.

After winning the World time trial title last month in Yorkshire, Dennis said: “I’m confident in myself.

“I’m confident that well, basically I’m here to stay.

“I’m here to continue to win and continue to basically push to be the best in the world.

"Not just for the next 12 months but in the future as well.

“So for myself, yes, I know I will be here for a lot longer. I’m not going anywhere.”