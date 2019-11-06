The Dane has spent seven seasons at Kazakhstani squad Astana and a surprise move to Movistar would have ranked as an off-season shock, but Fuglsang eventually renewed his contract with his current team for two season back in August.

The 34-year-old enjoyed his best season yet in 2019, racking up victories at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Critérium du Dauphiné, the Vuelta a Andalucía and stages at the Vuelta a España and Tirreno-Adriatico. He also scored podiums at Strade Bianche, Tirreno Adriatico, Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche Wallonne.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca, Fuglsang said he had been in contact with Movistar, but that Astana offered im more options to compete in the future.

"It's true that there was contact with Movistar and Unzué for a possible signing," said Fuglsang. "It was an interesting option, but I have finally renewed for two years with Astana and I'm very happy.

"Movistar was a great option for me, but I think I will have more options here. I'm already 34 years old, and I had to choose well because I'm not that young. I will be able to lead the team in several important races. I hope to be up to the task."