The Frenchman now takes over at the top of the classification from Stage Two winner Phil Bauhaus, holding him a two-second advantage with just one race remaining.

Bouhanni's Arkea-Samsic team-mate Dan McLay led out from 500m out before the Frenchman headed home in the final 200m and just held off Total Direct Energie's Bonifazio.

The win is Bouhanni's first since Stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana.