Nairo Quintana has undergone double knee surgery and is currently recovering ahead of the 2021 season.

The Colombian rider was forced to pull out of the Tour de France after picking up a second knee injury in quick succession, effectively ending his 2020 campaign.

He was already carrying a right knee injury after being hit by a driver in Colombia before travelling to Europe ahead of the Tour and then crashed out in Stage 13 when he injured his left knee.

Quintana has confirmed he has gone under the knife and that the injuries were to do with broken cartilage.

"We've done some physio, but in the end we've had to do a small surgical procedure on the two knees, because the cartilage is broken in places," Quintana said in a video message.

It was better to have a small operation so as to have a much quicker and safer recovery.

He added: "A few days off the bike then I'll start on rehabilitation so that next year I'm strong and it's a year of success for all of us."

